US House subpoenas Jeffrey Epstein's estate for 'birthday book'

The House Oversight Committee has issued a subpoena to the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, seeking several documents as part of its investigation into the late financier. The GOP-led committee's subpoena includes Epstein's "birthday book," which allegedly contains letters gifted to him on his 50th birthday, including one with President Donald Trump 's name. Trump has denied writing this letter and sued The Wall Street Journal for defamation over its reporting on it.

Estate compliance Epstein estate willing to comply with subpoena: Report GOP Chairman James Comer has written to Epstein's estate, asking for documents related to the investigation. These include Epstein's will, non-disclosure agreements, financial records, and any documents that could list clients involved in sex trafficking. Comer said people connected with Epstein's estate are willing to comply with the subpoena by September 8. Daniel Weiner of Hughes Hubbard and Reed confirmed that they are reviewing the subpoena and will comply with all lawful processes.

Upcoming interview Committee to also interview Trump-era Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta The committee will also interview Alexander Acosta, who was the Labor Secretary during Trump's first term. Acosta oversaw a controversial 2008 plea deal with Epstein when he was US Attorney for Florida. He will voluntarily testify on September 19. The House committee's investigation comes after thousands of pages of Epstein-related documents were recently handed over by the Department of Justice.

Ongoing investigation Committee investigating federal government's handling of Epstein case The House Oversight Committee is looking into how the federal government handled investigations of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, along with Epstein's death and sex trafficking operations. The committee has also issued subpoenas to former attorneys general James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, William Barr, and Jeff Sessions. This comes after about 33,000 pages of documents were handed over by the Justice Department.