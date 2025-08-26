HDFC updates eligibility criteria for 'Imperia': What changes for you? 

HDFC Bank has announced changes to the eligibility criteria for its Imperia program, a premium banking service. The new rules will come into effect from October 1, 2025. The main change is the introduction of a new Total Relationship Value (TRV) requirement. Customers who joined the program on or before June 30, 2025, will be subject to these revised criteria.

TRV explained Group-level TRV of ₹1cr or more The revised eligibility criteria introduces a group-level TRV of ₹1 crore or more as a qualification condition. The TRV is the total value of balances, deposits, investments, and certain loans held by a customer and their linked group with HDFC Bank. It includes savings, current account balances, fixed deposits, mutual funds purchased through the bank, 20% of outstanding retail loans and demat holdings value, as well as insurance premiums paid for policies bought via HDFC Bank.

Criteria retention Other existing conditions Along with the new TRV requirement, customers can still qualify for Imperia privileges under existing conditions. These include maintaining minimum average quarterly balance of ₹15 lakh in a current account, an average monthly balance of at least ₹10 lakh in a savings account, and a combined average monthly balance of ₹30 lakh across savings, current accounts and fixed deposits.

Salary requirement Minimum net monthly salary requirement The Imperia program requires a net monthly salary of ₹3 lakh or more to be credited to an HDFC Bank corporate salary account. This is in addition to the other conditions mentioned above. The bank has clarified that customers who joined after July 1 or whose status was upgraded/downgraded after that date are already subject to these revised rules.