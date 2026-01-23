Flipkart veterans launch Fermi.ai, an AI-powered STEM learning platform

Fermi.ai uses a stylus-friendly canvas that feels like solving problems on paper. Unlike most AI tutors, it walks you through each step in subjects like math, physics, and chemistry. Features include real-time adaptive tutoring and exam-aligned questions for AP, IB, or JEE prep.

Early results & what's next

In its three-month pilot, students who initially scored 2 out of 10 or lower boosted their scores by 4.68 points, while the overall mastery improvement across students was 2.6 points.

You can access Fermi.ai from devices with a Chrome browser and stylus support—laptop or tablet.

Pricing isn't set yet but will likely be per student; teachers get free access. For now, funding is sorted thanks to Meraki Labs.