Flipkart veterans launch Fermi.ai, an AI-powered STEM learning platform
Peeyush Ranjan (ex-Flipkart CTO) and Mukesh Bansal (Myntra co-founder) have launched Fermi.ai, a new AI-driven platform to help high-school students in India and the US get better at science, tech, engineering, and math.
It's free for now while they test it out—and instead of just giving you answers, it helps you actually understand the material.
How Fermi.ai changes STEM learning
Fermi.ai uses a stylus-friendly canvas that feels like solving problems on paper.
Unlike most AI tutors, it walks you through each step in subjects like math, physics, and chemistry.
Features include real-time adaptive tutoring and exam-aligned questions for AP, IB, or JEE prep.
Early results & what's next
In its three-month pilot, students who initially scored 2 out of 10 or lower boosted their scores by 4.68 points, while the overall mastery improvement across students was 2.6 points.
You can access Fermi.ai from devices with a Chrome browser and stylus support—laptop or tablet.
Pricing isn't set yet but will likely be per student; teachers get free access. For now, funding is sorted thanks to Meraki Labs.