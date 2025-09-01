Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale: Early access starts September 25

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is back in late September or early October 2025, with early access for Plus members. Major deals are lined up on top phones like the iPhone 16 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and even OnePlus Buds 3.

Discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines Beyond smartphones, you'll find solid discounts on Intel-powered laptops, big-screen smart TVs, and washing machines.

There's a flat 10% instant discount if you pay with Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards or EMIs.

Exchange offers can help you save extra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be on offer The S24 Ultra packs a sharp 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a massive 200MP AI camera, high RAM options/1TB storage, and a long-lasting battery with fast charging.

It covers all the latest connectivity options like 5G and Wi-Fi 7.