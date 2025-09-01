India-ASEAN FTA review to be fast-tracked amid US tariff hikes Business Sep 01, 2025

India and Southeast Asia's ASEAN group just agreed to speed up their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) review, after US tariff hikes made things tougher for Indian exports.

They've been at this for a while—nine rounds of talks with not much progress—but now both sides want to wrap up the review by the end of 2024.

Their next big meeting is set for October 2024 in Indonesia.