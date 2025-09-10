Flipkart's Fashion Spotlight helps regional brands go national
Flipkart just rolled out Fashion Spotlight, a program designed to help up-and-coming fashion labels from smaller Indian cities shine online.
If you're an early-stage entrepreneur, this means curated discovery, product feedback, and guaranteed visibility on Flipkart—no commission fees or exclusivity strings attached.
The plan is to onboard about 500 brands by December 2025.
More than just shelf space
Fashion Spotlight isn't just about shelf space—it uses tech like video catalogs, image search, live shopping, and even virtual try-ons to help brands connect with shoppers and figure out what really clicks.
Plus, the no-commission model makes it easier for regional creators to get noticed without big upfront costs.
This move is part of Flipkart's push to bridge the gap between local talent and national audiences.
By spotlighting brands rooted in regional culture and fabric innovation, Flipkart hopes these labels can move from hometown favorites to nationwide names—just in time for the festive season rush.