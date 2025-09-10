Urban Company's IPO witnesses strong demand, retail portion fully booked

Urban Company, a leading at-home services platform, has witnessed a strong response to its IPO . The retail portion of the company's ₹1,900 crore public issue was oversubscribed 1.3x at 10:45am, receiving bids for 2.6 crore shares against 1.9 crore shares reserved for them. The employee portion of the IPO was also oversubscribed. QIBs subscribed 20% of their allocation, while NIIs bid for 80% of their shares. At the time of writing, the GMP for the issue stood at 37%.

Offer details Price band values Urban Company at ₹15,000cr Urban Company has fixed a price band of ₹98-103 per share for its IPO. The public issue values the company at around ₹15,000 crore at the upper end of the range. It consists of a fresh issue worth ₹472 crore and a ₹1,428 crore-worth offer for sale by investors Accel, Elevation Capital, Tiger Global, Vy Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners. The IPO will close on September 12 and the shares are expected to list on the exchanges on September 17.

Investor backing Urban Company raised ₹854 crore from anchor investors Prior to the public issue, Urban Company raised ₹854 crore from anchor investors such as Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Fidelity, Norges Bank among others. The company also completed a ₹500-crore secondary sale last week. SBI Mutual Fund and Permira (new investors) purchased shares at ₹103 each from early investors Tiger Global and Accel. Existing investors Prosus and Elevation Capital also increased their stakes ahead of the IPO.