Next Article
How Rapido became India's top ride-hailing app in 2024
In 2024, Rapido pulled off a major upset by becoming India's leading ride-hailing app, capturing almost half the market and reaching 50 million monthly Android users—well ahead of Uber's 30 million.
Their edge? A strong grip on bike taxis and a growing share in four-wheeler cabs.
Rapido's driver-friendly subscription model
It's a big shakeup for anyone who uses these apps—Rapido is now challenging the old giants, pushing Uber and Ola to rethink their game.
With moves like a driver-friendly subscription model that lets drivers keep more of their earnings, and new services such as food delivery, Rapido's rise shows how fast things can change when companies focus on what riders actually want.