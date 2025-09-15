Flipkart's net loss rises to ₹5,189 crore in FY25

On a brighter note, Flipkart Internet (the marketplace side) managed to cut its losses by over a third to ₹1,494 crore and grew revenue by 14%, thanks to more business in services and ads. They also kept expenses in check at ₹22,315 crore.

Overall losses mount for Flipkart; growth comes at a cost

Despite some wins, Flipkart overall is struggling with rising inventory costs and growing losses from partner companies (up to ₹172 crore).

Employee costs dropped by nearly a third after job cuts—but it wasn't enough to offset other pressures.

For India's e-commerce giant, growth is coming with some tough trade-offs.