Flipkart's net loss rises to ₹5,189 crore in FY25
Flipkart just posted a bigger net loss of ₹5,189 crore for the year ending March 2025—up about 22% from last year—even though its revenue jumped 17% to ₹82,787 crore.
The main reasons? Inventory costs rose by about 18% and finance costs shot up by 57%, outpacing the gains from higher sales.
Brighter spot: Marketplace side cuts losses, grows revenue
On a brighter note, Flipkart Internet (the marketplace side) managed to cut its losses by over a third to ₹1,494 crore and grew revenue by 14%, thanks to more business in services and ads.
They also kept expenses in check at ₹22,315 crore.
Overall losses mount for Flipkart; growth comes at a cost
Despite some wins, Flipkart overall is struggling with rising inventory costs and growing losses from partner companies (up to ₹172 crore).
Employee costs dropped by nearly a third after job cuts—but it wasn't enough to offset other pressures.
For India's e-commerce giant, growth is coming with some tough trade-offs.