Mumbai EOW files FIR against Close Friends Traders
Business
Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed an FIR against Close Friends Traders, an online platform accused of running without SEBI and NSE approval.
The move comes after the Economic Intelligence Unit, a part of the EOW, confirmed violations, with action taken on Monday.
EOW's advice for potential victims
The EOW is working with cyber specialists to track down those behind the platform and has posted warnings on X (formerly Twitter), reminding everyone to double-check if a trading site is actually authorized.
If you've lost money to Close Friends Traders, the EOW wants you to report it—helping protect others from falling for similar scams.