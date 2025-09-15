RBI's new guidelines for payment aggregators: All you need
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just announced fresh guidelines for payment aggregators—those platforms that let businesses accept all kinds of online payments in one place.
The goal? Make digital payments safer, clearer, and better managed across the board.
Three types of aggregators
RBI now groups these platforms into three types: physical (PA-P), cross-border (PA-CB), and online (PA-O).
Banks can keep running as aggregators without extra approval, but non-bank companies need RBI authorization and must show they have at least ₹15 crore net worth to start—rising to ₹25 crore by year three.
Stricter rules on fund handling
The guidelines set stricter rules on how funds are handled and require strong governance from company promoters.
Cross-border transactions will follow foreign exchange limits.
These measures are intended to improve the regulation and management of digital payments in India.