IndiGo, AEGEAN Airlines announce codeshare partnership for India-Europe travel

What does this mean for you?

Expect smoother trips with integrated bookings and through check-in—no more juggling multiple tickets.

AEGEAN will add five weekly flights to Delhi and three to Mumbai by March 2026.

IndiGo's new long-range jets will handle the India-Athens route.

This move is all about meeting growing travel demand and making it easier (and honestly less stressful) for people heading between India and Europe.

More details on routes are coming soon!