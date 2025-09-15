Elon Musk's Tesla stake rises ahead of potential $975B pay day

Musk's net worth estimated between $419 billion and $477 billion

This big buy comes right before a November 6 shareholder vote that could land Musk a $975 billion pay package—if Tesla hits some wild targets like an $8.5 trillion market cap by 2035 and rolling out a million robotaxis and humanoid robots.

The move also widens Musk's lead as the world's richest tech boss, with his net worth now estimated between $419 billion and $477 billion—far ahead of Oracle's Larry Ellison.

For anyone watching tech power plays or dreaming big, it's another reminder of how fast things can shift in this space.