NRAI, ONDC to sign MoU for transparent food delivery network

What's in the works?

NRAI is also partnering with Rapido to push for fairer commission rates—good news if you're tired of big apps calling all the shots.

ONDC's lower commissions compared to Zomato or Swiggy could help level the playing field, and there's talk of major subsidies to boost restaurant orders.

With the food services industry expected to hit ₹7.76 lakh crore by 2028—even as high GST rates remain—these moves could shape how we all order in.

Plus, NRAI's upcoming summit in Goa on September 17 will bring everyone together to tackle challenges and plan what's next for your favorite places to eat.