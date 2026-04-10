Florida probes OpenAI over mass shooting, national security risks
What's the story
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced an investigation into OpenAI. The probe comes after allegations that the artificial intelligence (AI) company may have harmed minors and poses a threat to national security. The investigation also looks into a possible connection between OpenAI's technology and a mass shooting at Florida State University (FSU) last year.
AI involvement
Shooter allegedly consulted ChatGPT before the incident
Uthmeier suggested that OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, may have been used by the shooter in the FSU mass shooting. He said, "ChatGPT may likely have been used to assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University that tragically took two lives." On the day of the shooting last April, the suspect allegedly asked ChatGPT how America would respond to an FSU shooting and when it would be busiest at its student union.
Safety issues
Concerns raised over ChatGPT's role in suicide promotion
Uthmeier also raised concerns over ChatGPT's potential role in promoting suicide in some cases. These instances have been highlighted in several lawsuits filed by families against OpenAI. He expressed fears that the Chinese Communist Party could exploit OpenAI's technology against the US. "We support innovation. But that doesn't give any company the right to endanger our children, facilitate criminal activity, empower America's enemies, or threaten our national security," he said.
Company response
OpenAI responds to investigation, announces child safety blueprint
In response to the investigation, an OpenAI spokesperson said, "Each week, more than 900 million people use ChatGPT to improve their daily lives through uses such as learning new skills or navigating complex healthcare systems." The company also announced its Child Safety Blueprint on Wednesday. This policy's recommendations aim to enhance children's safety in relation to AI technology.
Investigation support
ChatGPT maker to cooperate with investigation
OpenAI has said it will cooperate with the Florida AG's investigation into its role in the FSU shooting. The company said it has found an account believed to belong to the suspected shooter and shared all available information with law enforcement. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy ... We built ChatGPT to understand people's intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology," OpenAI said in a statement.