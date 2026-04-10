Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced an investigation into OpenAI . The probe comes after allegations that the artificial intelligence (AI) company may have harmed minors and poses a threat to national security. The investigation also looks into a possible connection between OpenAI's technology and a mass shooting at Florida State University (FSU) last year.

AI involvement Shooter allegedly consulted ChatGPT before the incident Uthmeier suggested that OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, may have been used by the shooter in the FSU mass shooting. He said, "ChatGPT may likely have been used to assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University that tragically took two lives." On the day of the shooting last April, the suspect allegedly asked ChatGPT how America would respond to an FSU shooting and when it would be busiest at its student union.

Safety issues Concerns raised over ChatGPT's role in suicide promotion Uthmeier also raised concerns over ChatGPT's potential role in promoting suicide in some cases. These instances have been highlighted in several lawsuits filed by families against OpenAI. He expressed fears that the Chinese Communist Party could exploit OpenAI's technology against the US. "We support innovation. But that doesn't give any company the right to endanger our children, facilitate criminal activity, empower America's enemies, or threaten our national security," he said.

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Company response OpenAI responds to investigation, announces child safety blueprint In response to the investigation, an OpenAI spokesperson said, "Each week, more than 900 million people use ChatGPT to improve their daily lives through uses such as learning new skills or navigating complex healthcare systems." The company also announced its Child Safety Blueprint on Wednesday. This policy's recommendations aim to enhance children's safety in relation to AI technology.

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