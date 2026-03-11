DGCA announces new rules for foreign airlines: What has changed?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued new guidelines for foreign airlines looking to start operations in India. The rules detail the approval process, documentation requirements, and compliance obligations that must be met before services can begin. Even if air services are allowed under bilateral agreements between India and their home countries, foreign carriers must obtain specific operating authorization from the DGCA before launching flights in India.

Procedure Designation requirement under BASA Under Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) between India and other nations, foreign airlines have to be formally designated by their respective governments before applying for operating flights to India. Only the airlines nominated by their home governments shall be eligible to seek operating permission from the DGCA. The designation must be in writing through diplomatic channels, identifying the airline, and specifying the type of air services it is authorized to operate under the agreement.

Approval conditions Ensuring compliance with international aviation standards The DGCA shall grant operating authorization only after confirming that the substantial ownership and effective control of the airline remain with the nation that designates it or its nationals. The regulator will also ensure that the designating country maintains an adequate safety and aviation security oversight in line with bilateral agreement provisions. This is to ensure compliance with international aviation standards and regulations.

Advertisement

Online registration Registration on eGCA portal mandatory Before applying, foreign airlines have to register on the DGCA's e-Governance of Civil Aviation (eGCA) portal and make a login ID. The airline will have to submit key documents such as its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), company registration certificate, headquarters address, and also details of its organizational and management structure during registration. This is part of the DGCA's effort to streamline the application process and ensure all necessary information is provided upfront.

Advertisement

Representation Appointment of local representative required To handle operations in India, foreign airlines have to appoint a local representative who is either an Indian citizen/entity registered in India. The representative should be familiar with Indian aviation regulations, and will act as official point of contact for all matters with the DGCA.

Compliance assurance Written undertaking from CEO The airline also has to submit a written undertaking from its CEO stating that the airline shall comply with all Indian laws, rules, and aviation regulations that are applicable to its operations. After completing registration on the portal and activating login credentials, the airline might create three sub-user accounts. One of these must be assigned to the local representative who is responsible for overseeing operational matters in India.