Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai led the demand

Foreign firms lease record 9M sq-ft office space in India

By Mudit Dube 01:07 pm Apr 06, 202601:07 pm

What's the story

Foreign companies have leased a record 9.1 million square feet of office space in India's top nine cities during the first quarter of this year. The surge was mainly due to the establishment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Overall, the demand for office space increased by five percent during this period, according to real estate consultant CBRE's latest report. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai were at the forefront of this leasing activity.