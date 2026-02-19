'Forget AI race with us, China': teen prodigy to India
Raul John Aju, a 16-year-old AI prodigy and founder of AIRealm Technologies, spoke at the ET Now Global Business Summit.
He encouraged India to use AI to solve real-life issues in education, agriculture, and defense instead of trying to outdo US or Chinese tech giants.
Raul has built over 10 AI tools and taught 140,000 students worldwide.
Raul's AI tools and government collaborations
Raul's projects include NyayaSathi (an Indian legal assistant), JustEase (a UAE emergency bot), and ZapGap (which helps cut cloud costs).
He's also worked with Kerala and Dubai governments on Project 47X to make legal help more accessible and fight corruption.
His team is developing voice AIs in Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu for communities that often get left out.
Raul on why India shouldn't chase US or China
Instead of making another ChatGPT, Raul believes India should focus on practical uses like law or automation.
"The biggest AI companies are American or Chinese. We lost that race. Now we need to create our own," he said.
For him, the real secret in AI is "to be as human as possible."