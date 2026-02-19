'Forget AI race with us, China': teen prodigy to India

Raul's projects include NyayaSathi (an Indian legal assistant), JustEase (a UAE emergency bot), and ZapGap (which helps cut cloud costs). He's also worked with Kerala and Dubai governments on Project 47X to make legal help more accessible and fight corruption. His team is developing voice AIs in Malayalam, Hindi, and Urdu for communities that often get left out.

Raul on why India shouldn't chase US or China

Instead of making another ChatGPT, Raul believes India should focus on practical uses like law or automation.

"The biggest AI companies are American or Chinese. We lost that race. Now we need to create our own," he said.

For him, the real secret in AI is "to be as human as possible."