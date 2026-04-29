Former Cognizant CEO Francisco D'Souza calls cognitive arbitrage reshaping software
Business
The software industry is getting a big shake-up, according to former Cognizant CEO Francisco D'Souza.
He calls it "cognitive arbitrage": basically, as AI and machine coding make building software cheaper, the real value shifts to smart code and creative problem-solving.
D'Souza's firm Recognize has already raised $1.7 billion for its second fund.
Companies shift to results driven pricing
Companies are moving away from old-school pricing models and focusing more on results and customer value.
New roles are popping up, like "value orchestrators" who connect AI with business goals, and "results orchestrators" who make sure AI delivers what's promised.
While some jobs may disappear at first, D'Souza believes new opportunities will open up as the industry adapts to these changes.