Foxconn appoints Sharp ex-CEO Robert Wu to lead India operations

Foxconn has picked Robert Wu to lead its India operations, taking over from V Lee. Lee, who helped Foxconn India hit $20 billion in revenue and grow to nearly 80,000 employees over the past four years, is moving up to a global business development role at Hon Hai Technology Group.

Wu's challenge: Navigate India's electronics industry hurdles Wu steps in just as India's electronics industry faces tough times—think US tariffs and trade hurdles with China.

As Foxconn's top exec in India, he'll need to steer the company through these challenges.

Wu brings experience from his time as CEO of Sharp, a Foxconn-owned tech giant.

Wu's leadership skills will be key in India Wu is known for his leadership at Sharp, a company with more than 100 years of tech innovation under its belt.

Now he'll be applying that experience to help Foxconn expand and adapt in India's fast-changing market.