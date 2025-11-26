Next Article
Foxconn drops $569 million to ramp up AI server production in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn is investing $569 million to expand its Wisconsin facility, aiming to meet the surging demand for AI servers.
The project just got the official nod from state officials and will help strengthen US supply chains for AI servers.
Big boost for jobs and local economy
This expansion is set to create 1,374 new jobs by 2030, nearly doubling Foxconn's workforce in Wisconsin.
The company has already spent over $2 billion in the state in recent years, and this move shows its commitment to growing both its US business and the local community.