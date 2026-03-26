FPIs pull out ₹1.12 lakh crore from Indian stocks
Foreign investors pulled out a massive ₹1.12 lakh crore from Indian stocks through March 25, 2026, mostly because of rising tensions in West Asia.
With worries about pricier oil and possible gas shortages, India's economic outlook has taken a hit.
FPIs were net sellers in all trading sessions in March, averaging around ₹6,235 crore per day.
Impact on economy and growth forecast
All this selling pressure pushed the Nifty 50 index to its lowest point in nearly a year, and the rupee also slipped against the dollar.
Oil prices shot up after disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz: tough news for India since we import most of our oil.
These global jitters have led brokerages to turn cautious on India — for example, Morgan Stanley downgraded India from overweight to equal weight, while Goldman Sachs cut its 2026 growth forecast to 5.9% from 6.5%.