French auto parts giant to invest $300 million in India
French auto parts maker OPmobility announced plans to invest $200-$300 million into India over the next five years.
The plan? Double their manufacturing presence by building five new plants and boosting their Pune tech center for more production and R&D muscle.
OPmobility currently runs 5 factories and 4 R&D centers
Right now, OPmobility runs five factories and four R&D centers in India. They just opened a new plant in Badhalwadi making car exteriors and energy storage gear.
Another energy storage-focused plant is coming up in Kharkhoda, set to go live by early 2026.
OPmobility's CEO says India is key for local sales
OPmobility's CEO Laurent Favre says India is key for both local sales and global exports.
The company wants to more than double its revenue here by 2030, especially with sustainable tech like battery and hydrogen storage.
With India's car market booming, this move could lead to more jobs and innovation.