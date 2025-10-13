French auto parts giant to invest $300 million in India

Right now, OPmobility runs five factories and four R&D centers in India. They just opened a new plant in Badhalwadi making car exteriors and energy storage gear. Another energy storage-focused plant is coming up in Kharkhoda, set to go live by early 2026.

OPmobility's CEO Laurent Favre says India is key for both local sales and global exports.

The company wants to more than double its revenue here by 2030, especially with sustainable tech like battery and hydrogen storage.

With India's car market booming, this move could lead to more jobs and innovation.