Freshworks CEO: AI tools like Claude won't disrupt SaaS

Mathrubootham's take on AI's role in software

Mathrubootham sees AI becoming a natural part of how software works, but believes SaaS will still be essential for managing important business data.

He feels true disruption will come from startups or companies that build their systems around AI from day one.

While he's optimistic about tech's future, he admits that big layoffs at companies like Atlassian and Meta are causing more anxiety in the industry right now than any new AI tool.