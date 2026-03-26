Freshworks CEO: AI tools like Claude won't disrupt SaaS
Girish Mathrubootham, co-founder of Freshworks, isn't worried about AI tools like Anthropic's Claude shaking up the SaaS world.
Even though the launch of Claude Cowork plugins in February sparked a huge sell-off and wiped $285 billion from software valuations, he thinks the real issues for SaaS are market slowdowns and tech layoffs, not AI itself.
Mathrubootham's take on AI's role in software
Mathrubootham sees AI becoming a natural part of how software works, but believes SaaS will still be essential for managing important business data.
He feels true disruption will come from startups or companies that build their systems around AI from day one.
While he's optimistic about tech's future, he admits that big layoffs at companies like Atlassian and Meta are causing more anxiety in the industry right now than any new AI tool.