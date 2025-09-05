Why Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham is leaving the firm

Girish Mathrubootham, the founder of Freshworks, has announced his decision to resign from his position as executive chairman, marking the conclusion of his 15-year leadership tenure. The change will take effect on December 1, 2025. This marks a major shift for one of India's leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, which was listed in the US just four years ago.

New focus Mathrubootham to focus on his venture fund In an 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Freshworks announced Mathrubootham's decision. "On September 3, 2025, Rathna Girish Mathrubootham provided notice to Freshworks Inc. that he will retire from his roles as Executive Chairman," it read. The company said this decision was made so he could devote his full-time efforts to Together Fund, a venture fund he co-founded.

Leadership change Roxanne Austin appointed as new chair The board of directors has appointed Roxanne Austin, the Lead Independent Director, as Chairperson of the Board from December 1, 2025. Mathrubootham will work with Austin for a smooth transition of Board leadership. Mathrubootham's resignation "was not the result of any disagreement on matters relating to the company's operations, policies, or practices," the filing said. After his departure, the size of the Board will be reduced to nine members with only two Class III directors remaining.

Career trajectory Mathrubootham's journey with Freshworks Mathrubootham, a Zoho veteran, founded Freshworks in 2010 and took it public on NASDAQ in 2021. Three years later, he stepped down as CEO and became executive chairman. Dennis Woodside took over as CEO then. In an earlier interview, Mathrubootham had said he would focus more on AI strategy and the long-term vision of Freshworks after stepping down from the top executive role.

Industry impact His legacy at Freshworks Since its inception in 2010, Mathrubootham has been instrumental in transforming Freshworks from a small Chennai-based start-up to a US-listed software company. He also played a key role in nurturing the next generation of SaaS start-ups from Chennai through initiatives like SaasBoomi and Together Fund. Despite his impending exit, he still owns about 4.28% of Freshworks Inc., down from some 5% after selling 2.5 million shares worth around $40 million in December 2024.