'India's healthcare industry to hit $500B by 2030': Expert
India's healthcare industry is on a major growth streak—currently valued at $250 billion, it's expected to hit $500 billion by 2030.
According to Prem Pavoor of Eight Roads Ventures, this rapid rise is being fueled by better diagnostics, more people getting health insurance, and easier access to care both online and offline.
Since the pandemic, there's also been a big shift toward branded healthcare services, with annual investments almost doubling from $3 billion to nearly $6 billion.
Pavoor on how India is becoming a go-to spot
With many companies looking beyond China, India has become a go-to spot for multinationals in the health space.
While it's still catching up in size compared to China, Indian firms are making big moves in biologics and bio-manufacturing.
Pavoor points out that drug discovery and AI-powered digital health solutions are now driving the next wave of innovation—and could shape how we experience healthcare in the years ahead.