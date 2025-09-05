'India's healthcare industry to hit $500B by 2030': Expert Business Sep 05, 2025

India's healthcare industry is on a major growth streak—currently valued at $250 billion, it's expected to hit $500 billion by 2030.

According to Prem Pavoor of Eight Roads Ventures, this rapid rise is being fueled by better diagnostics, more people getting health insurance, and easier access to care both online and offline.

Since the pandemic, there's also been a big shift toward branded healthcare services, with annual investments almost doubling from $3 billion to nearly $6 billion.