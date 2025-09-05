Redbox Global first reported on Trump's possible tariffs

False tariff rumor triggers sell-off in Indian IT stocks

By Mudit Dube 03:51 pm Sep 05, 202503:51 pm

What's the story

Indian IT stocks witnessed a major sell-off in today's session. The fall was triggered by unverified reports that US President Donald Trump is considering imposing tariffs on India's IT sector. The Nifty IT index declined as much as 2.5% when the unconfirmed reports first surfaced. However, both Reuters and Bloomberg have denied these rumors, stating they have not reported anything about Trump's alleged plans to impose tariffs on Indian IT.