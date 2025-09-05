Amazon's office-first policy backfires, making it harder to hire talent
Amazon's new policy—everyone back to the office five days a week starting January 2, 2025—is making waves inside and outside the company.
The end of hybrid work and a push for employees to live near specific "hub" offices has made it tougher for Amazon to hire top talent, especially in hot fields like generative AI.
Amazon's office-first approach and its consequences
Amazon recruiters are seeing more job offers turned down as people go for companies with flexible or remote options instead.
Employees who don't move close to an office are treated as having resigned, and promotions now depend on following the new rules.
Meanwhile, competitors like Oracle have picked up over 600 former Amazon employees in the past two years, with recruiters saying it's easier to attract candidates frustrated by the new rules.
Despite all this, Amazon says they're sticking with their office-first approach because they believe it boosts teamwork and innovation.