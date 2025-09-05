Amazon's office-first policy backfires, making it harder to hire talent

Amazon's office-first approach and its consequences

Amazon recruiters are seeing more job offers turned down as people go for companies with flexible or remote options instead.

Employees who don't move close to an office are treated as having resigned, and promotions now depend on following the new rules.

Meanwhile, competitors like Oracle have picked up over 600 former Amazon employees in the past two years, with recruiters saying it's easier to attract candidates frustrated by the new rules.

Despite all this, Amazon says they're sticking with their office-first approach because they believe it boosts teamwork and innovation.