Mock trading on BSE, NSE on September 6
On September 6, 2025, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold mock trading sessions across equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and commodity derivatives.
It's a no-risk way for brokers and traders to test out their systems and get comfortable with new software updates—BSE is rolling out BOLT Pro TWS 12.03.
Importance of mock trading
These practice runs help everyone prep for real trading days by simulating things like market halts or sudden changes—without any actual money on the line.
The exchanges also use these drills to spot tech issues early and make sure they're ready for anything, keeping the markets steady and reliable for everyone involved.