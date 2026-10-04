Nestle's low-fat dairy whitener is 'unsafe' and 'substandard': FSSAI
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has flagged a sample of Nestle's low-fat dairy whitener as "unsafe" and "substandard." The product was collected from the Lalit hotel in New Delhi. The FSSAI said laboratory analysis found the sample non-compliant, prompting authorities to direct the hotel to immediately stop selling it.
Compliance claims
Nestle India contests findings
Nestle India has contested the FSSAI's findings, asserting that its low-fat dairy whitener is safe for consumption and complies with all applicable regulatory requirements.
The company said the FSSAI report compared total phosphorus with the limit for added phosphorus without accounting for naturally occurring phosphorus in milk-based ingredients.
A Nestle India spokesperson said they are engaging with authorities and have shared data on this issue.
Regulatory communication
FSSAI issues notice to The Lalit
The FSSAI shared a copy of the laboratory analysis report with Bharat Hotels Ltd (The Lalit) for reference and necessary action.
The food regulator has also issued a notice to Bharat Hotels Ltd over the non-compliant product.
The hotel has been given an opportunity to appeal against the food analyst's report under the relevant section of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, within a prescribed period.
Past issues
Similar action against Nestle in September
In September, the FSSAI had flagged a sample of Nestle baby food as substandard and was pursuing legal action against the Swiss food giant.
However, Nestle had maintained that its products were "fully compliant with all applicable regulations."
The company has now reiterated its commitment to compliance in light of this latest incident involving its low-fat dairy whitener.