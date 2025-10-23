Furniture rental startup Furlenco bounces back with ₹3 crore profit

Furlenco's core rental business grew 61%, and product sales more than doubled to ₹21 crore. They also cut expenses by 16%, especially on staff and finance costs—even as material prices went up. This smart cost control helped boost their profits and efficiency.

Furlenco's story shows how focusing on what works—and tightening costs—can help startups bounce back from tough times.

With $298 million raised so far, their success highlights how flexible living is catching on with young people, and gives hope to other startups trying to find their footing.