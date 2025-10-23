Deloitte sees India's economy growing 6.8% in FY26 Business Oct 23, 2025

Deloitte India expects the country's economy to grow by about 6.8% in the 2025-26 financial year—a bit higher than their earlier prediction and right in line with what the Reserve Bank of India thinks.

The boost comes from strong local spending, accommodative monetary policy, and new reforms like GST 2.0.