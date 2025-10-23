Deloitte sees India's economy growing 6.8% in FY26
Deloitte India expects the country's economy to grow by about 6.8% in the 2025-26 financial year—a bit higher than their earlier prediction and right in line with what the Reserve Bank of India thinks.
The boost comes from strong local spending, accommodative monetary policy, and new reforms like GST 2.0.
Local spending, investments, and cooling inflation to drive growth
Big drivers include people spending more (especially during festivals), businesses investing, and inflation cooling off—so your money stretches a little further.
But Deloitte does warn that global trade hiccups or rising prices abroad could still throw things off track.
Report highlights importance of supporting MSMEs
The report also highlights how supporting small businesses (MSMEs) is key for jobs, exports, and attracting investment—basically shaping India's future as one of the fastest-growing major economies out there.