Who is Karthik Narain, Google Cloud's new chief product officer?

Google Cloud has appointed Karthik Narain as its new Chief Product and Business Officer. The strategic hire is aimed at accelerating the company's growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise solutions. Narain, who was previously the Chief Technology Officer at Accenture, brings decades of experience in technology consulting and enterprise systems to his new role.

Strategic impact Narain to drive AI-powered transformations Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized Narain's key role in helping clients embrace AI-powered transformations. In a LinkedIn post, Pichai said, "Karthik will partner closely with our Cloud customers as they transform their businesses with AI." He also highlighted the recent launch of Gemini Enterprise and hinted at more innovations to come under Narain's leadership.

Leadership responsibilities Narain's role at Google Cloud Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, also confirmed Narain's appointment through a LinkedIn post. He emphasized that Narain will oversee the product and engineering teams at Google Cloud across various sectors such as cloud infrastructure, developer tools, data platforms, and Applied AI. Kurian said Narain's proven track record with clients and his unmatched experience in building enterprise technology solutions will speed up customers' transition into the AI era.