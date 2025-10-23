Who is Karthik Narain, Google Cloud's new chief product officer?
What's the story
Google Cloud has appointed Karthik Narain as its new Chief Product and Business Officer. The strategic hire is aimed at accelerating the company's growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise solutions. Narain, who was previously the Chief Technology Officer at Accenture, brings decades of experience in technology consulting and enterprise systems to his new role.
Strategic impact
Narain to drive AI-powered transformations
Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized Narain's key role in helping clients embrace AI-powered transformations. In a LinkedIn post, Pichai said, "Karthik will partner closely with our Cloud customers as they transform their businesses with AI." He also highlighted the recent launch of Gemini Enterprise and hinted at more innovations to come under Narain's leadership.
Leadership responsibilities
Narain's role at Google Cloud
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, also confirmed Narain's appointment through a LinkedIn post. He emphasized that Narain will oversee the product and engineering teams at Google Cloud across various sectors such as cloud infrastructure, developer tools, data platforms, and Applied AI. Kurian said Narain's proven track record with clients and his unmatched experience in building enterprise technology solutions will speed up customers' transition into the AI era.
Future plans
Narain's vision for Google Cloud
Expressing his excitement about the new role, Narain called it an "incredible opportunity" to combine his engineering expertise, product strategy, and enterprise experience with Google's cutting-edge AI technologies. He said, "The opportunity to unlock immense value for Google Cloud's customers and partners is unparalleled." Narain has over 25 years of experience in tech consulting with leadership roles at Accenture, HLCTech and Infosys. He earned a Master's degree in Computer Systems and Business from Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli.