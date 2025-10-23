End of an era: India's oldest stock exchange shutting down
After more than a century in business, the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE), founded way back in 1908, is closing its doors for good.
Once a big deal for traders in eastern India, CSE just couldn't keep up with the fast-paced upgrades at Bombay and National Stock Exchanges.
Regulatory issues piled up too—SEBI ordered CSE to halt operations back in 2013 due to non-compliance with updated norms, and despite efforts to bounce back, things never quite turned around.
CSE's winding up process
Now, CSE will wind things down by returning money to shareholders, clearing debts, and giving up its license.
It's honestly the end of an era: CSE saw India through everything from colonial times to modern economic reforms.
Its story is a reminder of how quickly finance can change—and how even long-standing institutions sometimes have to say goodbye.