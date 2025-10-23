End of an era: India's oldest stock exchange shutting down Business Oct 23, 2025

After more than a century in business, the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE), founded way back in 1908, is closing its doors for good.

Once a big deal for traders in eastern India, CSE just couldn't keep up with the fast-paced upgrades at Bombay and National Stock Exchanges.

Regulatory issues piled up too—SEBI ordered CSE to halt operations back in 2013 due to non-compliance with updated norms, and despite efforts to bounce back, things never quite turned around.