Loomis takes charge as Boeing's new China president
Boeing just named Landon Loomis as its new president for China.
Loomis, who speaks Mandarin and used to advise former US Vice President Mike Pence, will now run Boeing's Beijing operations at a time when US-China trade tensions are high.
Loomis's main task will be to finalize a huge deal
This move comes as Boeing faces major hurdles selling planes to China.
With China pausing some Boeing deliveries and the US threatening limits on spare parts, Loomis's job is to help seal a massive deal for up to 500 jets—something that could really help Boeing bounce back financially.
Loomis has been with Boeing since 2019
Loomis has been with Boeing since 2019 and wears a lot of hats there—including leading policy work and heading up business in Latin America.
He's worked in US embassies in Beijing and Brasilia, speaks four languages (including Mandarin), and has lived in 10 countries across Latin America, Asia, and Eastern Europe.
He also holds a master's in international economics.