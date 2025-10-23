Loomis takes charge as Boeing's new China president

This move comes as Boeing faces major hurdles selling planes to China . With China pausing some Boeing deliveries and the US threatening limits on spare parts, Loomis's job is to help seal a massive deal for up to 500 jets—something that could really help Boeing bounce back financially.

Loomis has been with Boeing since 2019 and wears a lot of hats there—including leading policy work and heading up business in Latin America.

He's worked in US embassies in Beijing and Brasilia, speaks four languages (including Mandarin), and has lived in 10 countries across Latin America, Asia, and Eastern Europe.

He also holds a master's in international economics.