HUL shares gain 3% on ₹19/share interim dividend
Business
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares climbed almost 3% on Thursday after the company announced its Q2 FY26 earnings and an interim dividend.
The stock peaked at ₹2,667.55 on Dalal Street.
HUL's Q2 FY26 results
HUL posted a 4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,694 crore for Q2 FY26, mainly thanks to a one-time tax gain.
Revenue edged up 2% to ₹16,061 crore, while standalone profit after tax grew by 3%.
Even with flat volume growth and some rural demand challenges from GST tweaks and monsoon effects, HUL kept things steady—and announced a ₹19 per share interim dividend for shareholders.