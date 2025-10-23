HUL shares gain 3% on ₹19/share interim dividend

HUL's Q2 FY26 results

HUL posted a 4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹2,694 crore for Q2 FY26, mainly thanks to a one-time tax gain.

Revenue edged up 2% to ₹16,061 crore, while standalone profit after tax grew by 3%.

Even with flat volume growth and some rural demand challenges from GST tweaks and monsoon effects, HUL kept things steady—and announced a ₹19 per share interim dividend for shareholders.