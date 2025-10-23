Next Article
Sensex crosses 85,000 mark for 1st time
Business
Sensex soared past the 85,000 mark on Thursday, jumping 688 points to hit 85,114.49—mostly thanks to big gains in IT heavyweights like Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS.
Even midcap and next-50 stocks joined the party with steady rises.
Bank Nifty up 0.72%
If you're tracking markets or thinking about investing, today's rally signals strong momentum across sectors—not just tech.
Financial stocks also climbed (Bank Nifty up 0.72%), boosted by hopes for an India-US trade deal that could lower tariffs on Indian exports.
All in all, it's a good day for market optimism and anyone keeping an eye on India's economic moves.