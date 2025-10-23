Gold, silver prices drop sharply after hitting record highs
Gold and silver prices dropped sharply this week after soaring to all-time highs earlier in October 2025.
Gold slid nearly 6.3% in a single day—its steepest fall since 2013—landing at about $4,106 per ounce.
Silver fell almost 9% to $48.50 per ounce, marking its biggest one-day drop since early 2021.
This week, gold fell nearly $300 per ounce
If you're following markets or thinking about investing, this is a sign that people are moving money out of "safe" assets like gold and silver and back into riskier bets as global tensions cool down and trade outlooks brighten.
It's a reminder that even the hottest trends can reverse quickly when the mood shifts.
Factors behind the sharp decline in gold, silver prices
This selloff was sparked by profit-taking after months of rapid gains, plus a stronger US dollar making gold pricier for buyers overseas.
Hopes for better US-China trade relations also played a part, along with technical signals showing gold was overbought.
With festive demand fading, according to Angel One analysis, gold could find support near $3,800 and face resistance around $4,190.