WazirX returns after year-long hiatus, offers 0 trading fees Business Oct 23, 2025

WazirX, India's once-largest crypto exchange, is making a comeback on October 24, 2024, after being offline for about 15 months due to a massive cyberattack that resulted in the theft of $234 million in assets, about half of the exchange's holdings.

The relaunch is happening now that the Singapore High Court has approved their restructuring plan with strong support from creditors.