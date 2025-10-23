WazirX returns after year-long hiatus, offers 0 trading fees
WazirX, India's once-largest crypto exchange, is making a comeback on October 24, 2024, after being offline for about 15 months due to a massive cyberattack that resulted in the theft of $234 million in assets, about half of the exchange's holdings.
The relaunch is happening now that the Singapore High Court has approved their restructuring plan with strong support from creditors.
Recovery tokens to help make things right for affected users
The restart begins with select crypto-to-crypto pairs and USDT/INR trading.
To welcome everyone back, WazirX is offering zero trading fees for all users.
They've also partnered with BitGo to boost security and transparency, plus they're rolling out token distributions and Recovery Tokens to help make things right for affected users.
We are back with a renewed mission: Shetty
Founder Nischal Shetty shared his gratitude for the community's patience during the long downtime.
He said this relaunch is about renewing WazirX's mission to make crypto accessible in India: "This isn't just a return to operations, it's a reinforcement of our integrity which we've always strived for."