Future wars will be fought online, not on ground: Expert
Jay Chaudhry, CEO of Zscaler, told the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi that tomorrow's battles will be fought online, not on the ground.
"Future wars will be won and lost many times without firing a single shot," he said, pointing out how attacks on banks or power grids can cause chaos without any weapons.
Chaudhry's insights on AI and cybersecurity
Chaudhry emphasized that strong cybersecurity—especially a "zero trust" approach—is essential as we adopt more artificial intelligence.
He shared that Zscaler's platform, built by Indian engineers, now handles over 500 billion transactions daily.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 drew more than 200,000 online registrations and featured leaders from 20 nations and is helping shape global conversations around safe and responsible AI.
India's vision for AI on the global stage
The summit saw big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman join world leaders to discuss the future of AI.
India is positioning itself as a leader by investing in shared computing power, developing homegrown AI models, and backing startups through prize funds and investment commitments—all under the banner of People, Planet, and Progress.