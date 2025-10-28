Game Changers Texfab IPO: What you should know Business Oct 28, 2025

Game Changers Texfab, a textile company, just opened its ₹54.84 crore IPO for subscription this week (closes Thursday).

On day one, it saw 23% overall subscription—retail investors picked up 40% of their quota and non-institutional buyers took 30%, but institutional investors are still on the sidelines.

Shares are priced between ₹96-₹102 and will list on BSE SME on November 4.