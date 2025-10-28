Game Changers Texfab IPO: What you should know
Game Changers Texfab, a textile company, just opened its ₹54.84 crore IPO for subscription this week (closes Thursday).
On day one, it saw 23% overall subscription—retail investors picked up 40% of their quota and non-institutional buyers took 30%, but institutional investors are still on the sidelines.
Shares are priced between ₹96-₹102 and will list on BSE SME on November 4.
The company in brief
The company sources quality fabrics—mainly for women's wear and technical textiles—and sells to both businesses and consumers.
Instead of running its own factories, it outsources production to third-party units.
Right now, it has two retail stores. For FY2025 so far, revenue hit ₹115.59 crore with a net profit of ₹12.07 crore.
What will the funds be used for?
Funds raised will help cover working capital (₹15 crore), new investments in equipment (₹25.5 crore), and general business needs—including possible acquisitions—to help the company grow and reach more customers.