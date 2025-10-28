Next Article
PayPal's ChatGPT integration boosts stock by 13%
Business
PayPal just rolled out a new feature on ChatGPT, so you can now search for, compare, and buy stuff right inside the AI chat—no app-switching needed.
The move has already boosted PayPal's stock by 13% before markets opened, showing investors are excited about this techy upgrade.
PayPal's earnings beat expectations
Alongside the ChatGPT launch, PayPal raised its 2025 earnings forecast and announced its first-ever dividend at 14 cents per share.
Even with global economic challenges, PayPal's payment volume jumped 7% to $458 billion—proof they're staying strong and adapting fast.