Microsoft to acquire 27% stake in OpenAI

OpenAI and Microsoft deepen partnership with new Azure cloud deal

OpenAI has agreed to buy $250 billion worth of Azure cloud services from Microsoft, but Microsoft won't have exclusive rights to host OpenAI anymore.

Plus, Microsoft gets to keep using OpenAI's tech until 2032—even if AI hits major breakthroughs before then.

This move deepens their partnership, which started back in 2019 with Microsoft's first investment, showing both are still all-in on pushing AI forward.