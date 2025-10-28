Microdramas: India's next big entertainment industry, already worth $500 million

Explosive growth in downloads and viewership

Downloads for microdrama apps shot up by 113% this year, mostly from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where people want low-data, easy-to-watch shows.

Nearly 40% of viewers on Story TV are women—a big shift—and regional languages like Hindi are helping these stories reach deeper into states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, while Tamil and Telugu are expansion targets for other regions.