Game on! 5 credit cards tailored for fantasy sports buffs
What's the story
For passionate fantasy sports fans in India, the perfect credit card can take their gaming experience to the next level.
The right card goes beyond convenience, offering rewards and benefits that cater specifically to gamers' interests and lifestyles.
In this article, we explore five top-tier credit cards that deliver outstanding value through high reward rates, cash back, and gamer-centric perks for fantasy sports enthusiasts.
High reward rate
Premium rewards with HDFC Infinia
The HDFC Infinia Credit Card shines with a high reward rate of five points per ₹150 spent online, making it ideal for digital purchases in fantasy sports.
Its low forex mark-up fee of two percent is perfect for international league participants.
While the card offers premium benefits like unlimited golf coaching, its main appeal for gamers lies in the high reward rate and flexibility.
SmartBuy benefits
Maximize points with HDFC Diners Club Black
The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card is a great option for heavy online spenders, as it offers up to 10X reward points on SmartBuy purchases, including gaming expenses.
It comes with free annual memberships like Amazon Prime.
Even though Diners Club acceptance is lower in India, the high reward rate and extra perks make this card a top choice for fantasy sports players.
Digital transactions
Stellar Online Rewards with YES BANK Marquee
Designed for online shoppers and gamers, the Yes Bank Marquee Credit Card delivers a powerful 4.5% reward rate on digital transactions.
These rewards are redeemable as shopping vouchers, which is very useful for buying games or digital content.
Including free memberships, this card is a clear winner for anyone with substantial online spending.
Simple cashback
Budget-Friendly Cashback SBI Card
If you are looking for a more affordable option, the Cashback SBI Card offers a simple five percent cashback on all online spends with no merchant limitations.
While recent modifications have impacted rewards points on digital gaming transactions, its wide-ranging cashback advantages and features such as fuel surcharge waivers make it attractive for daily use by fantasy sports enthusiasts.
Key considerations for fantasy sports enthusiasts
Versatile spending rewards with Axis Bank Ace
The Axis Bank ACE Credit Card provides a five percent cashback on bill payments, encompassing internet services vital for gaming.
Plus, you can enjoy up to four percent cashback when dining out. Its broad acceptance and partner merchant discounts further ensure flexibility for different expenditures.
This card is particularly advantageous for eSports or fantasy sports players, allowing them to maximize rewards on their spending.