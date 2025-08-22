Gaming firms want transition period after India passes online gaming bill

Companies are waiting for the government to clarify these issues

This sudden change could shake up your favorite games—especially if they use money or in-app purchases.

Companies are worried about how to refund users, what counts as a legal game now, and whether things like subscriptions or in-game buys are still allowed.

With big penalties (up to three years in jail and ₹1 crore fines), everyone's waiting for the government to spell out exactly what's okay so players and creators aren't left guessing.