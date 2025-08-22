Gaming firms want transition period after India passes online gaming bill
India just passed the Online Gaming Bill, with the Lok Sabha clearing it on August 20, 2025, followed by the Rajya Sabha on August 21, 2025, banning all real-money online gaming.
Gaming companies are now asking for a transition period and clearer rules, since the law also blocks payments for these games and bans related ads.
Companies are waiting for the government to clarify these issues
This sudden change could shake up your favorite games—especially if they use money or in-app purchases.
Companies are worried about how to refund users, what counts as a legal game now, and whether things like subscriptions or in-game buys are still allowed.
With big penalties (up to three years in jail and ₹1 crore fines), everyone's waiting for the government to spell out exactly what's okay so players and creators aren't left guessing.