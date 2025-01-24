Gas bills soaring? These cooking tips will save you big
What's the story
In India, where inflation is a harsh reality, every rupee saved counts for most households.
One place where you can save money is your kitchen. By choosing energy-efficient cooking methods, you can cut down your monthly bills by a big margin.
This article provides easy-to-implement tips that can become a natural part of your daily routine. You won't just save money, but also contribute to the environment.
Tip 1
Use pressure cookers and lids
Pressure cookers, a staple in Indian households, use steam pressure to cook food quickly and efficiently, conserving up to 70% of energy compared to cooking in an open pot.
Similarly, covering pots with lids traps heat, speeding up cooking time and saving gas or electricity.
By adopting these habits, you can significantly cut down on your energy bills.
Tip 2
Optimize cooking methods
Not all cooking methods are created equal when it comes to energy consumption. Baking, for example, uses significantly more energy than steaming or stir-frying.
Knowing which method is most efficient for the dish you're making can save a lot of energy.
For daily meals, skip the baking and roasting. Opt for faster methods like sauteing or pressure cooking to keep your energy usage minimal.
Tip 3
Plan and prepare in advance
Planning meals ahead of time not only saves you the last-minute hassle but also eliminates the need for repeatedly opening and closing the fridge, which helps conserve energy.
Thawing frozen foods prior to cooking reduces the cooking time by up to half.
Similarly, cutting vegetables into smaller pieces reduces their cooking time.
Remembering to perform meal prep tasks contributes to minimizing gas and electricity usage.
Tip 4
Utilize leftover heat
After boiling pasta, when you turn off the stove, add sauce to it and leave it on the still-warm hob for a few minutes.
This uses the residual heat to warm the sauce through properly without using extra energy.
This method effectively uses the already consumed energy, minimizing the total power usage.
Tip 5
Regular maintenance of appliances
Maintaining kitchen appliances in good condition is key to ensuring they function efficiently.
A faulty refrigerator or an oven with a loose seal not only present safety hazards but also waste electricity by operating inefficiently.
Regular cleaning and maintenance checks can prevent these issues, helping to reduce your household's overall energy usage.