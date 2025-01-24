What's the story

India's investment landscape is buzzing with possibilities.

On one side stands the steadfast Public Provident Fund (PPF), a go-to for generations.

On the other, we have robo-advisors, cutting-edge platforms using AI to reshape how we build wealth.

As financial technology redefines investing, Indians are left asking: Stick with tradition or embrace the future?

Whether you're chasing stability or aiming for high-tech growth, this guide unpacks how these two options stack up.

The choice has never been this intriguing!