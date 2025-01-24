What's the story

In the world of personal finance, where jargon and numbers often intimidate, Indian graphic novels are flipping the script.

Packed with vibrant visuals and relatable narratives, they're turning money matters into page-turning adventures.

These unique storytellers are simplifying savings, demystifying investments, and making financial literacy both entertaining and empowering.

From comic book enthusiasts to financial rookies, everyone's tuning into this creative way to master money.

Are graphic novels the new superheroes of financial wisdom? It sure looks that way!