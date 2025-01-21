What's the story

Imagine a magic scroll that tells you exactly how much of your treasure was snatched by the tax wizard!

That's Form 16, a trusted sidekick for every salaried employee in India.

Provided by your employer, it unveils the tax deducted at source (TDS) from your salary—making tax season far less stressful.

If you've ever felt lost while navigating tax returns, decoding Form 16 is your map to clarity, compliance, and smarter planning.

Ready to conquer taxes? Let's dive in!